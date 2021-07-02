The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

