The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. The Southern Banc had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.31%.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

