The Transfer Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $13.02 or 0.00038783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $1.38 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,066,080 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

