The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $176.67. 765,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

