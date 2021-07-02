The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 223,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

