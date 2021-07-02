Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on THTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 299,865 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

