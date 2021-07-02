Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $89.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00240756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00036504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.18 or 0.02984178 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

