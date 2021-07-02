THETA Price Hits $6.15 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00018295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $6.15 billion and approximately $237.78 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00080346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.69 or 0.07546749 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

