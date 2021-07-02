ThreeFold (TFT) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $10,525.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

