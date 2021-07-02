Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,021.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $35,021.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

