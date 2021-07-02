Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Short Interest Down 36.8% in June

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TTSH stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.90 million, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.47. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $1,148,175.00. Also, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 97,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $673,931.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,700 shares of company stock worth $3,463,351. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

