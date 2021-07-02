Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $6.14 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $1,286.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006591 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

