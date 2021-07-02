Tornado Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.02 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $38.37 or 0.00114370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $2.43 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.12 or 1.00162544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,575 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.