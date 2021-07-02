Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,338.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $17.52 on Friday. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

