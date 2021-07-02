Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shares traded up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

