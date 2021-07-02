Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

