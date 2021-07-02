Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 656.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Translate Bio worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.