Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Cap of $112.56 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006803 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $112.56 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00169896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,240.02 or 0.99905918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,725,660 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

