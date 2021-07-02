Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 14,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 18,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.