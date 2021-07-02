Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Tribe has a market cap of $152.44 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00684591 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

