Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.62

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 521631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.43.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

