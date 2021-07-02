Trinity Network Credit Reaches Market Cap of $430,165.50 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $430,165.50 and $61,567.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00684448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00080146 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

