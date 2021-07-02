Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,287 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Trip.com Group worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

