Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of CLR opened at $39.93 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

