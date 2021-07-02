Truist Securiti Comments on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.