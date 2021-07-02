Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

MGY stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.