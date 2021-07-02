Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.99 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

