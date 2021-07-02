Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.63.

TSE:OVV opened at C$39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.99. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

