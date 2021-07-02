Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.90 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

