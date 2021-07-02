TrustToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00681632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00080432 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

