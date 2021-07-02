TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of TTM Technologies worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

