Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRKNY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

