Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s (TRKNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TRKNY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
