Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TKC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

