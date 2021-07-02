Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKC. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 21,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

