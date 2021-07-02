Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,512. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $424,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

