Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $2,416,646.80 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75.

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00.

Twilio stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.68. The stock had a trading volume of 824,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,505. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

