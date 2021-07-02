Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 8.2% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $178,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,637 shares of company stock worth $46,737,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.49. 26,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

