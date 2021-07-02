Typhoon Network Market Cap Tops $811,163.14 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $811,163.14 and approximately $10,028.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.37 or 0.99957352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.