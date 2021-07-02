U Network One Day Volume Reaches $84,521.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $84,521.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

