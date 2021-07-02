UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 21,046 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of ViacomCBS worth $110,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

