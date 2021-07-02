UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $111.97 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.79% of FMC worth $111,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 147,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

