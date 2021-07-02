UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $125.04 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Valero Energy worth $125,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

