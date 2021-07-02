UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 165,525 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Sun Communities worth $139,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,965,000 after purchasing an additional 487,316 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.73 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.