UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 19,893 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of CGI worth $130,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CGI by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in CGI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

