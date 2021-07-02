UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Yum! Brands worth $140,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

YUM opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.