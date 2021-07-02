UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 118,221 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of MSCI worth $134,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $534.03 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $543.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.10. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

