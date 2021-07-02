UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 589,843 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 589,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Hologic worth $128,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

