UBS Group AG Acquires 185,857 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

