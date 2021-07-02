UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 252.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

